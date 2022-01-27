ResMed down ~7% after hours on top and bottom line quarterly misses
- Shares of ResMed (NYSE:RMD) are down ~7% in after-hours trading after the company missed on both the top and bottom lines in it fiscal Q2 2022 earnings results.
- Although revenue of $894.9M was a ~12% year-over-year increase, it was still ~33M short of Street expectations.
- Diluted EPS also rose 11% to $1.37 compared to FQ2 2021.
- RedMed said that revenue in the U.S., Canada and Latin America, except for software as a service, grew by 13% driven by strong demand for its sleep and respiratory care products.
- The company has benefitted as competitor Philips (NYSE:PHG) initiated a significant recall last year of sleep apnea and respiratory devices.
- ResMed ended the year with ~$194.5M in cash.
