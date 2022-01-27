Arthur J. Gallagher Q4 results helped by strength in core brokerage, risk management
Jan. 27, 2022 5:06 PM ETArthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Arthur J. Gallagher (NYSE:AJG) Q4 earnings and revenue come in better-than-expected thanks to strong performance in the company's core brokerage and risk management segments.
- "We have terrific momentum, which makes me bullish about our prospects in 2022 and beyond," says Chairman President and CEO Patrick Gallagher, Jr.
- Q4 EPS of $0.98 tops the $0.95 consensus and gains from $0.88 in the fourth quarter of last year.
- Brokerage segment Q4 adjusted net earnings of $227.8M vs. $194.4M in Q4 2020.
- Risk management segment Q4 net earnings of $25.7M also climbs from $20.6M in the prior period.
- Q1 base commissions and fees from organic revenues were $1.33B, up from $1.14B in Q4 of last year.
- The company closed 19 acquisitions in Q4 vs. 10 in the same period last year.
- Looking forward this year, "we believe we will see incrementally higher Brokerage segment costs relative to 2021, and if the pace of economic recovery accelerates beyond our expectations, we could see expense increases higher than our current estimates," the company says in its Q4 earnings report.
- Earlier this week, Arthur J. Gallagher raised its dividend by 6%.