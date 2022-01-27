Toll Brothers co-founder Robert Toll to step down from board
Jan. 27, 2022 5:13 PM ETToll Brothers, Inc. (TOL)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) co-founder Robert I. Toll decides not to stand for re-election at the company's March 8, 2022 stockholders' meeting and will transition to a chairman emeritus role.
- In that capacity, he'll be invited to attend board meetings and will continue to provide advice to the company.
- Robert Toll, at the age of 26, founded the company along with his brother Bruce in 1967.
- Last month, Toll Brothers issued FY2022 revenue guidance for 20% growth, implying it will exceed the average analyst estimate at the time.