Toll Brothers co-founder Robert Toll to step down from board

Jan. 27, 2022 5:13 PM ETToll Brothers, Inc. (TOL)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor

Luxury Home Builder Toll Brothers Reports 67% Drop First Quarter Profits

William Thomas Cain/Getty Images News

  • Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) co-founder Robert I. Toll decides not to stand for re-election at the company's March 8, 2022 stockholders' meeting and will transition to a chairman emeritus role.
  • In that capacity, he'll be invited to attend board meetings and will continue to provide advice to the company.
  • Robert Toll, at the age of 26, founded the company along with his brother Bruce in 1967.
  • Last month, Toll Brothers issued FY2022 revenue guidance for 20% growth, implying it will exceed the average analyst estimate at the time.
