Trinity Biotech closes refinancing transaction to settle debt

Jan. 27, 2022 5:15 PM ETTrinity Biotech plc (TRIB)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
  • Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) closed a recently announced refinancing.
  • The company had entered into refinancing transactions related to substantially all of the outstanding $99.9M of exchangeable senior notes issued by its subsidiary, Trinity Biotech Investment.
  • On Jan. 27, the company successfully closed a $81.25M senior secured term loan credit facility with Perceptive Advisors.
  • Proceeds from the term loan, along with existing cash and the issuance of new American Depository Shares in the company, will be used to retire ~$99.7M of the notes.
  • The company expects to complete the retirement of notes by Jan. 28.
  • TRIB -0.86% to $1.15 after-hours
