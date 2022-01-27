MVB Financial announces structural changes to executive management team
Jan. 27, 2022 5:16 PM ETMVB Financial Corp. (MVBF)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) has made structural changes to its executive management team.
- Larry Mazza will remain as CEO of MVBF and MVB Bank, while Donald Robinson will assume the role of President of MVBF and MVB Bank. Robinson will also continue as CFO of MVBF in the interim as the company conducts a national search for the CFO position.
- Additional changes within the Executive Team include the following: John Marion, currently Executive Vice President, Chief Risk Officer, will become Chief Operating Officer; James Nalls, currently Executive Vice President, Regional President for CoRe Banking, will move into the new role of President of CoRe Banking; Brad Greathouse, currently Executive Vice President, Chief People and Culture Officer, will have a change in title to Chief Administration Officer.
- All three leaders will assume additional responsibilities.