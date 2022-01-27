Olin (NYSE:OLN) -4.6% post-market after reporting a wide Q4 earnings miss even as revenues rose 47% Y/Y to $2.43B, and saying it expects higher raw material and operating costs in the current quarter.

Q4 net income swung to a $306.6M profit from a net loss of $33M in the year-earlier quarter, and adjusted EBITDA jumped to $686.7M from $246.2M a year ago, as Oilin's chemical businesses reduced operating rates and increased product purchases to fulfill participation levels.

Q4 sales by segment: Chlor alkali products and vinyls +57% Y/Y to $1.24B, primarily due to higher pricing but partially offset by lower volumes; epoxy +53% to $795.7M, Winchester +15% to $390.6M.

Olin says it reduced debt by $1.1B during 2021, ending the year with $2.6B in net debt and a net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio of 1x.

The company says it expects Q1 results from its chemical businesses to be similar to Q4 levels, as it anticipates sequentially higher raw material and operating costs, mainly increased natural gas and electrical power costs.

Olin shares already have shed 14% over the past month and could open tomorrow's trading at four-month lows.