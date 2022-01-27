Provention Bio up 16% after saying it will resubmit teplizumab BLA for type 1 diabetes

Jan. 27, 2022 5:40 PM ETProvention Bio, Inc. (PRVB)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

Type 1 diabetes concept suggested by insulin syringe

adrian825/iStock via Getty Images

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.