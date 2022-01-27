Provention Bio up 16% after saying it will resubmit teplizumab BLA for type 1 diabetes
Jan. 27, 2022 5:40 PM ETProvention Bio, Inc. (PRVB)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Shares of Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) have shot up 16% in after-hours trading after announcing its will resubmit a Biologics License Application ("BLA") for teplizumab for type 1 diabetes.
- The move follows a Type B meeting between the company and the FDA where agreement on a data package was reached.
- This includes data and analysis from a pharmacokinetic/pharmacodynamic (PK/PD) substudy in response to FDA concerns contained in a July 2021 Complete Response Letter.
- Provention said it expects to resubmit the BLA this quarter.
- Teplizumab has Breakthrough Therapy and Priority Review Designations. If the FDA accepts the resubmission, it will have six months to act on the application.
- Last week, Provention initiated a mid-stage study of lupus candidate PRV-3279.