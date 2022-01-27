Apparent short squeeze briefly lifts natural gas prices ~70%

Just hours before the February natural gas contract was set to expire, an apparent short squeeze sent prices up more than 70%. The CME confirmed the jump was the largest on record, since the Henry Hub contract began trading in 1990.

As one month's gas contract approaches expiration, traders move to the subsequent month contract, resulting in volumes falling significantly for the soon-to-expire contract. For reasons beyond what is publicly available, it appears that a person, company or fund was caught short the February contract and forced to cover this afternoon, in a very thinly traded market.

That's not to say that trading technicals alone drove price action today. The March contract traded up 7.5% today, as a winter storm warning was put in place for much of the Northeast. The storm warning comes at a time New England states are burning record volumes of oil and refuse to generate power, suggesting incremental energy demand is likely to pull on the natural gas market.

Henry hub natural gas prices are up ~60% from a year ago, benefitting pure-play names like EQT (NYSE:EQT), Range (NYSE:RRC) and Chesapeake (NASDAQ:CHK), as well as larger integrated energy companies like Exxon (NYSE:XOM) and Shell (NYSE:RDS.A).