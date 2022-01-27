Hot Stocks: Fintechs extend losses; LC, FLWS plunge on earnings news; STX, MKC rally

Stocks reversed early gains on Thursday to record another day of losses. Investors lost faith in strong economic growth during the afternoon and returned their focus to the fear of higher interest rates that has generated selling pressure since early this year.

Fintech stocks represented high-profile victims of the sour sentiment that has dominated the last several weeks. The sector suffered a further decline during Thursday's action, with Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ:AFRM), Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD), Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) and Block (NYSE:SQ) all extending the steep declines they have staged since the beginning of the year.

Elsewhere in fintech, shares of LendingClub (NYSE:LC) fell off a cliff, prompted by the release of a disappointing forecast. Turning to another segment of the market, earnings-related news also spurred a retreat in 1-800 FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS), which tumbled to a new low on disappointing quarterly results.

Looking at some of the day's standout gainers, Seagate (NASDAQ:STX) and McCormick (NYSE:MKC) both showed notable advances in the wake of their respective quarterly updates.

Sector In Focus

Fintech stocks took a leg down amid potential competition from Apple and continued market skepticism about speculative stocks. Affirm Holdings (AFRM) led the group lower, falling by more than 8%. Lightspeed Commerce (LSPD) dropped nearly 7%, while Paysafe (PSFE) and Block (SQ) both retreated around 5%.

The slide came as Apple is reportedly looking to expand its own payments footprint. According to Bloomberg, the tech giant is developing a service that would let small businesses take credit card payments from their iPhones.

At the same time, the general markets notched another retreat during the session, as ongoing interest rate concerns squeezed valuations for many of the sectors that saw the most interest during 2021. This includes fintechs, which have fallen dramatically so far in 2022.

AFRM has plunged more than 40% since the end of 2021. SQ and LSPD have seen year-to-date tumbles in the 30% range.

Standout Gainer

While it gave up a good portion of its early gains as the market deteriorated during the afternoon, Seagate (STX) still managed to record an advance of nearly 8% on Thursday, thanks to the release of strong earnings and guidance.

The company reported a quarterly profit that topped expectations, with revenue that surged to $3.12B. At the same time, STX issued an upbeat forecast, saying it expects a top-line figure between $2.75B and $3.05B.

On the back of its quarterly report, STX jumped to a high for the session of $117.03 -- just below its previous 52-week peak of $117.67 and an advance of more than 20% compared to the previous day's close.

The gains began to dissipate soon after the open, but the stock still finished the session at $103.68, a gain of $7.37. Shares remain well off highs reached early this month. Still, STX remains higher by about 56% compared to the same time last year.

Standout Loser

Weak guidance included in the firm's quarterly report prompted a massive sell-off in shares of LendingClub (LC), which crumbled about 29% during the session.

The peer-to-peer lending firm beat expectations in Q4, exceeding analysts' consensus with both its top and bottom lines. However, the company issued disappointing guidance for 2022, saying it sees GAAP net income of $130M-$150M. Analysts were generally looking for a figure around $175M.

The disappointing forecast fueled a $6.58 decline on Thursday, with the stock eventually closing at $15.92.

LC experienced significant upward momentum during 2021, climbing from a level below $11 early in the year to a 52-week high of $49.21 by early November. However, shares have plummeted from there, with Thursday marking the lowest close since last July.

Notable New High

Better-than-expected quarterly results gave a lift to McCormick (MKC). Shares rose nearly 7% and set a fresh 52-week high.

The company reported Q4 earnings that rose from last year and surpassed the projections of Wall Street analysts. The firm's revenue jumped 11% to reach $1.73B.

MKC also gave a strong forecast for fiscal 2022. The firm predicted adjusted EPS for the year of $3.17 to $3.22. This topped the $3.09 predicted by experts.

MKC closed Thursday's trading at $98.20, a gain of $6.43 on the session. Earlier in the day, shares reached a new intraday 52-week high of $99.15.

Shares had fallen headed into the earnings report. Thursday's rally more than reversed this dip, renewing an upswing that began in October, when the stock reached a 52-week low of $77.85.

Notable New Low

1-800 FLOWERS.COM (FLWS) plunged more than 28% after the company missed expectations with its latest quarterly results. The flower and gift delivery company also provided a pessimistic forecast for the full year.

FLWS reported adjusted EBITDA that totaled $133.1M for its latest quarter, a drop of 19% from last year. Revenue for the quarter managed to grow compared to last year, climbing nearly 8% to reach a level of $943M. However, the top-line figure came up short of analysts' expectations.

Looking ahead, the firm predicted revenue growth for fiscal 2022 of 7% to 9%. This was down from its previous guidance of an expansion of 10%-12%. It also disappointed analysts, who were looking for a growth figure of around 11%.

Weighed down by the financial figures, FLWS dropped $6 to close at $15.08. Shares also established an intraday 52-week low of $13.70.

FLWS traded above $35 as recently as mid-November, but the stock has suffered severe bouts of selling pressure since. As a result, shares have dropped more than 55% in just over two months.

