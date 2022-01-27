Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) -0.4% post-market after missing Q4 earnings expectations but beating on revenues, while issuing above-consensus guidance on FY 2022 revenues.

Eastman says Q4 profit soared more than 10-fold to $378M from $34M in the year-ago, with sales rising to $2.69B from $2.19B, citing higher selling prices and higher sales volume/mix.

The company says it delivered record sales revenue and adjusted EPS for the year.

For FY 2022, Eastman expects EPS of $9.50-$10.00, in line with $9.72 analyst consensus estimate, with revenues coming in higher than 2021 sales of $10.48B, ahead of $9.8B consensus, as the company sees market demand continuing and pricing actions in some parts of its businesses providing a tailwind; Eastman also expects more than $1.6B in operating cash flow this year.

"Our specialty product lines are growing faster than our end markets, as we generated ~$600M of new business revenue last year, which will drive significant growth in 2022," the company said.

Earlier this month, Eastman approached its 52-week closing high of $130.03 set in June.