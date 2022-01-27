Eastman Chemical posts Q4 earnings miss, sees higher revenues this year

Jan. 27, 2022 5:52 PM ETEastman Chemical Company (EMN)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

Eastman Chemical Factory at Night

neilkendall/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) -0.4% post-market after missing Q4 earnings expectations but beating on revenues, while issuing above-consensus guidance on FY 2022 revenues.

Eastman says Q4 profit soared more than 10-fold to $378M from $34M in the year-ago, with sales rising to $2.69B from $2.19B, citing higher selling prices and higher sales volume/mix.

The company says it delivered record sales revenue and adjusted EPS for the year.

For FY 2022, Eastman expects EPS of $9.50-$10.00, in line with $9.72 analyst consensus estimate, with revenues coming in higher than 2021 sales of $10.48B, ahead of $9.8B consensus, as the company sees market demand continuing and pricing actions in some parts of its businesses providing a tailwind; Eastman also expects more than $1.6B in operating cash flow this year.

"Our specialty product lines are growing faster than our end markets, as we generated ~$600M of new business revenue last year, which will drive significant growth in 2022," the company said.

Earlier this month, Eastman approached its 52-week closing high of $130.03 set in June.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.