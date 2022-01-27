Global Partners acquires Connecticut’s Wheels retail fuel and convenience stores
Jan. 27, 2022 Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP)
- Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) completes the purchase of retail fuel and convenience store assets from Consumers Petroleum of Connecticut.
- The transaction includes 26 company-operated “Wheels” branded convenience stores in Connecticut, as well as fuel supply agreements with 22 sites in Connecticut and New York.
- “The Wheels retail fuel and convenience stores are well-sited to benefit from synergies in our operations and supply network, ultimately contributing to Global’s bottom line. Like Global, Consumers Petroleum is a family founded company that grew to include high-value real estate and fuel operations; we are excited to welcome them to our portfolio.” said Greg Hanson, CFO.