Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) says tax incentives for sustainable aviation fuel in the stalled Build Back Better legislation were not enough for it to consider producing it instead of renewable diesel, according to a Reuters review of the company's earnings conference call.

The latest version of the legislation put tax credits for SAF at $1.25-$1.75 per gallon, depending on the feedstock used, but Valero says there is still a $0.70/gal gap to make its production economic relative to renewable diesel.

"The incentive level proposed in that bill was not sufficient to attract additional investment to make SAF versus the base case of producing renewable diesel with an existing unit," Senior VP of alternative fuels Martin Parrish said on the call.

Valero said it is moving up the anticipated start date for its Diamond Green Diesel joint venture renewable diesel project with Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) to Q1 2023 from its earlier mid-2023 target.

"While competitor projects are getting delayed, [Valero's] projects are coming ahead of schedule," Credit Suisse analyst Manav Gupta says.

Valero shares jumped as much as 3.8% before settling for a 0.7% gain after racking up strong Q4 earnings, "driven by beats in refining income, record ethanol performance and renewable diesel," Piper Sandler analysts say, viewing Valero as "well positioned vs. peers to capture refining margin upside and drive shareholder distribution growth."

Piper Sandler came out this week with a very bullish take on the refining sector, forecasting a multi-year bull market.