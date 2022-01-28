A federal jury today awarded $110M to two U.S. Army veterans who said combat earplugs sold by 3M (NYSE:MMM) to the military caused them to suffer hearing damage, Reuters reports.

Jurors in Pensacola, Fla., sided with the plaintiffs who alleged that 3M's Combat Arms Earplugs Version 2's design was defective, awarding each $15M in compensatory damages and $40M in punitive damages, in easily the largest verdict yet to result from hundreds of thousands of lawsuits over the product.

Noting it won the two previous trials involving the earplugs, 3M says it plans to appeal; five more trials are scheduled this year.

Aearo Technologies, which 3M bought in 2008, developed the product.

