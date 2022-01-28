Biogen to sell stake in Samsung Bioepis for more than $2 billion
- Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) announced an agreement with Samsung BioLogics whereby the company will sell its stake in the Samsung Bioepis joint venture to the South Korean partner, for up to $2.3B.
- In 2012, Biogen and Samsung BioLogics established Samsung Bioepis to focus on biosimilar therapeutics across clinical areas such as immunology, oncology, and ophthalmology.
- The two companies will continue their exclusive agreements even after the transaction, Biogen announced today.
- Per the terms, Biogen will receive $1B cash at the closing of the deal and $1.25B in two payments of $812.5M and $437.5M in the first and second anniversary of the closing of the deal, respectively. In addition, the Cambridge, Massachusetts-based biotech is entitled to up to $50M subject to certain commercial milestones.
- In Late December, Biogen shares spiked on reports of buyout interest from Samsung Group, which were later denied by the South Korean conglomerate.