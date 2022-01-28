Gulf of Mexico oil, gas leases OKd by Biden administration thrown out by federal judge

The Biden administration broke federal law by putting up for auction oil and gas leases in the Gulf of Mexico totaling more than 80M acres, according to a ruling from a federal judge.

Judge Rudolph Contreras of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia found that the administration erred by relying on a flawed analysis of the environmental impact drilling would have on the Gulf as well the impact on climate change.

Contreras' ruling throws out 1.7M acres of leases from that auction.

Early in his presidency, Biden issued an executive order to stop new oil and gas drilling in public lands and waters. But a Louisiana district court judge blocked that order from taking effect, forcing the administration to go through with the sale in November.

The decision "requires the [Interior Department’s Bureau of Ocean Energy Management] to go back to the drawing board and actually consider the climate costs before it offers these leases for sale, and that’s really significant," Brettny Hardy, a senior attorney for Earthjustice, an environmental group that was one of the plaintiffs in the case, told The New York Times.

In November, it was reported that Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), Chevron (NYSE:CVX), Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY), and BP (NYSE:BP) were among the top buyers of leases in the November auction.

Just yesterday, President Biden said he was suspending oil and gas leases on federal lands.