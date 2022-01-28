Michel Combes named as CEO of SoftBank Group International
Jan. 27, 2022 11:54 PM ETSoftBank Group Corp. (SFTBY)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor1 Comment
- SoftBank Group (OTCPK:SFTBY) announces that the company and Chief Operating Officer (COO) Marcelo Claure have mutually agreed to part ways after a successful nine-year partnership.
- In conjunction with Mr. Claure’s departure, Michel Combes has been appointed as CEO of SoftBank Group International (SBGI). In this position, he will oversee SoftBank Group International’s operating and investment portfolio.
- As CEO of SBGI and Corporate Officer, Executive Vice President & COO of SoftBank, Mr. Claure helped lead highly consequential projects over the last several years, including the turnaround of Sprint and the T-Mobile/Sprint merger, the successful repositioning of WeWork, the launch of Latin America’s largest venture capital fund, and the launch of the SB Opportunity Fund to invest in underrepresented racial minorities.
- Mr. Combes joined SBGI as President in April 2020 and serves on several boards of directors of SoftBank portfolio companies, including WeWork, OneWeb, SoFi Technologies, Contentsquare, Jellysmack and Swile. Before joining SBGI, he served as CEO of Sprint.
- Earlier, CNBC and Bloomberg reported news of Marcelo Claure's departure.