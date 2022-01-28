Citi to sell Taiwan consumer banking unit to DBS for $707M
Jan. 28, 2022 12:50 AM ETCitigroup Inc. (C)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- DBS Group, Southeast Asia's largest bank, has agreed to buy Citigroup's (NYSE:C) consumer banking business in Taiwan - Reuters.
- DBS said it will pay cash for the net assets of Citi's retail banking unit in Taiwan plus a premium of S$956M ($706.6M), that will be adjusted when the deal is expected to close in mid-2023. DBS will also inject S$1.2B as capital.
- DBS said that the proposed acquisition makes "strategic sense" because it will help scale up its Taiwan operations in a market that is attractive for its wealth and technology sectors.
- The South Asian Bank will take over the 3,500 staff employed in Citi's Taiwan retail arm.
- DBS Chief Executive Piyush Gupta said Citi's Taiwan consumer business was a "highly attractive, high-returns business" that DBS expects to contribute at least S$250M annually in net profit after COVID-19 recovery.
- Citi's Taiwan business included gross loans of S$11.3B and total deposits of S$15.1B.
- Earlier this month, Citi struck a deal to sell its consumer business in four Southeast Asian markets to Singapore's United Overseas Bank.
