Most of Asia-Pacific stocks, U.S. futures edge higher after volatile session on Wall Street

Jan. 28, 2022 1:12 AM ETBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor

Digitally enhanced shot of a graph showing the ups and downs shares on the stock market

shapecharge/iStock via Getty Images

Japan +2.12%.

China +0.20%.

Hong Kong -0.95%.

Australia +2.19%. PPI for Q4 2021: +1.3% Q/Q (expected 0.3%), prior 1.1%. PPI rose +3.7% Y/Y compared to forecast of 2.7%, prior 2.9%.

Overnight on Wall Street, stocks were volatile as investors juggled positive economic news with mixed corporate earnings, and the prospect of a more hawkish Federal Reserve.

Dow Jones fell 0.02%, S&P 500 lost 0.54% and Nasdaq dropped 1.4%. U.S. markets had opened higher after the Commerce Department's advance take on Q4 GDP showed the U.S. economy in 2021 grew 6.9% at its fastest pace.

Oil prices rose. U.S. crude futures ticked up 0.50% to $87.04 a barrel, while Brent crude increased 0.39% to trade at $89.69.

Gold was flat on Friday and set for its sharpest weekly decline since November. Spot gold was unchanged at $1,796.41 per ounce. U.S. gold futures was up 0.2% at $1,796.00 - Reuters.

Spot silver shed 0.2% to $22.69 an ounce. Platinum was up 0.1% to $1,023.49 and palladium remained unchanged at $2,375.18.

U.S. stock futures higher. Dow Jones +0.55%; S&P 500 +0.69%; Nasdaq +1.18%.

