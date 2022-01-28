COVID-19 boosters gives 95% protection from death due to Omicron in people over 50: UKHSA

Jan. 28, 2022

  • According to U.K. Health Security Agency (UKHSA), COVID-19 boosters increase protection against death from Omicron variant to 95% in people aged 50 or over - Reuters.
  • It was found that around six months after a second dose of any COVID-19 vaccine, protection against death due to Omicron was around 60% in those aged 50 and over, which was further increased to around 95% two weeks after receiving a booster vaccine dose.
  • UKHSA said that data continued to show high levels of protection against hospitalization from the booster.
  • Efficacy of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) - BioNTech's (NASDAQ:BNTX) shot against hospitalization was 75% 10-14 weeks after booster.
  • For Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA), effectiveness against hospitalization was 90-95% up to 9 weeks after the booster.
  • The UKHSA also issued an initial analysis of vaccine effectiveness against the Omicron sublineage called BA.2, finding a similar level of protection against symptomatic disease.
  • "After two doses effectiveness was 9% and 13% respectively for BA.1 and BA.2, after 25+ weeks," the UKHSA said. "This increased to 63% for BA.1 and 70% for BA.2 from two weeks following a booster vaccine."
  • Other vaccine makers: Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN), and Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX)
    • Recently, the U.S. study suggested that Omicron variant is less likely to result in hospitalizations than Delta.
