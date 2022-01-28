Calliditas' reports commercial availability of Tarpeyo for kidney disease
Jan. 28, 2022 2:40 AM ETCalliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (CALT)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Calliditas Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CALT) announces commercial availability and initial sales of TARPEYO (budesonide), the first and only FDA approved treatment for IgA nephropathy (IgAN), indicated for reduction of proteinuria in adults with primary IgAN at risk of rapid disease progression, generally considered a urine protein-to-creatinine ratio (UPCR) ≥1.5g/g.
- IgAN is a rare, progressive autoimmune disease, potentially progressing to end-stage renal disease.
- On December 15, 2021, FDA had granted accelerated approval to CALT's TARPEYO for the reduction of proteinuria in adult primary IgAN patients.