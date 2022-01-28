Calliditas' reports commercial availability of Tarpeyo for kidney disease

Jan. 28, 2022 2:40 AM ETCalliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (CALT)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor

Kidney disease. Kidney cross section. 3d illustration

Mohammed Haneefa Nizamudeen/iStock via Getty Images

  • Calliditas Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CALT) announces commercial availability and initial sales of TARPEYO (budesonide), the first and only FDA approved treatment for IgA nephropathy (IgAN), indicated for reduction of proteinuria in adults with primary IgAN at risk of rapid disease progression, generally considered a urine protein-to-creatinine ratio (UPCR) ≥1.5g/g.
  • IgAN is a rare, progressive autoimmune disease, potentially progressing to end-stage renal disease.
  • On December 15, 2021, FDA had granted accelerated approval to CALT's TARPEYO for the reduction of proteinuria in adult primary IgAN patients.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.