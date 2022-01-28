CDC study finds third dose of COVID-19 vaccine reduce risk of hospitalizations in immunocompromised people
Jan. 28, 2022
- According to CDC, third shots of coronavirus vaccines significantly reduced the risk of hospitalization due to Covid in people with weakened immune systems - The New York Times.
- The Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) - BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) and Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) vaccines were roughly 88% effective against hospitalizations in immunocompromised people who had received a third dose, compared with 69% in people with only two doses (p <0.001), the agency said.
- Three doses of mRNA vaccines were 97% effective in preventing hospitalizations in individuals without any immunocompromising conditions, compared to 82% effective in people who received only two doses.
- The data came from a study of people treated at 21 American hospitals from August 19 to December 15, 2021. The new study evaluated roughly 1,100 adults with weakened immune systems and 1,900 other adults.
- Federal regulators authorized a third Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna dose for some immunocompromised people in August 2021.
- In October, CDC said that immunocompromised people could also get a fourth dose of vaccine, as soos ans early 2022 — as a way of enhancing or restoring protection.
- For immunocompromised people with a single shot of the Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) vaccine, CDC advises booster dose of Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech shots.
- Also, booster doses have shown to bolster people’s defenses against infection, even if the overall protection against that variant is weaker.