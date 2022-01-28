European indices in red; France’s economy grew by 0.7% in Q4

London -0.80%.

Germany -1.49%. December import price index +0.1% M/M vs +2.0% expected, prior +3.0%. Import price index +24.0% Y/Y, prior +24.7%.

The annual average index of import prices was 13.5% higher than that of 2020 - marking the biggest year-on-year change since 1981.

France -0.92%. Q4 preliminary GDP +0.7% Q/Q vs +0.5% expected, prior +3.1%. GDP rose +5.4% Y/Y, prior +3.5%.

The preliminary figures for total growth in 2021 is +7.0% as compared to the -8.0% contraction in 2020. Domestic demand contributed +0.5% to Q4 GDP growth, inventories +0.4%, offset by foreign trade which record a -0.2% contribution.

"The French economy has rebounded spectacularly and that's erased the economic crisis," Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on France 2 television.

"There are still some sectors that are still having trouble, like tourism and hotels, but most are recovering very strongly and that's creating jobs."

The economy recovered to pre-crisis levels of activity in Q3 as a vaccination campaign gained momentum and the government eased COVID-19 restrictions, INSEE said.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 slipped 1%, with autos shedding to lead losses while retail stocks were the only sector in positive territory.

In bond market, the yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced two basis points to 1.82%.

Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at -0.05%.

Britain’s 10-year yield was little changed at 1.24%.

European futures mostly lower. FTSE -0.66%; CAC +0.34%; DAX -1.07% and EURO STOXX -0.86%.