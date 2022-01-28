Philips sign 10-year partnership with a University in Germany to advance patient care
- Philips (NYSE:PHG) and the University Hospital Brandenburg an der Havel (Brandenburg, Germany) have signed a 10-year strategic partnership to renew and expand the hospital’s diagnostic and therapy options through the delivery of advanced technology solutions.
- The approx. €18M agreement includes the supply of diagnostic imaging solutions including ultrasound, MR and mobile X-ray, as well as image-guided therapy suites and patient monitoring solutions.
- As part of the agreement, Philips will deliver new and upgraded hybrid operating room and interventional suites.
- The long-term cooperation will provide University Hospital Brandenburg with optimum flexibility and a needs-based approach to technology selection and financing.
- “Our joint activities will go well beyond device procurement and financing. There will be a uniform operating philosophy across devices and departments for renewal of our equipment inventory. In this way, we can speed up processes, minimize operating errors, and make its use easier throughout the clinic,” said Gabriele Wolter, Managing Director of University Hospital Brandenburg an der Havel.
- Philips’ ICARUS learning academy for medical and technical staff will be integrated into the hospital’s existing training and education program as part of the cooperation.