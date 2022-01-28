Getinge AB GAAP EPS of SEK4.54, revenue of SEK7.89B; issues FY22 revenue guidance

  • Getinge AB press release (OTCPK:GNGBY): Q4 GAAP EPS of $4.54.
  • Revenue of $7.89B (-10.7% Y/Y).
  • The order intake increased organically by 6.4% and net sales declined organically by 9.6%.
  • Adjusted gross profit amounted to SEK 4,150M vs. SEK 4,556M a year ago quarter and the gross margin was 52.0%.
  • Adjusted EBITA amounted to SEK 1,723M vs. SEK 1,817M and the EBITA margin was 21.6%.
  • Getinge expects the organic sales growth to be in the upper part of the range of 4-6% for the full-year 2022 vs. estimated growth of 6.95% Y/Y.
