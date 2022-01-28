FARFETCH to acquire cult favorite luxury beauty destination, Violet Grey, terms undisclosed
Jan. 28, 2022 5:39 AM ETFarfetch Limited (FTCH)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- FARFETCH Limited (NYSE:FTCH) will acquire luxury beauty retailer, Violet Grey, for an undisclosed sum.
- The acquisition precedes launch of Beauty on the FARFETCH Marketplace, which is scheduled for later in the year.
- Along with tapping global customer base, Violet Grey will also leverage Farfetch Platform Solutions’ expertise in technology, global logistics and operations in continuing to drive its standalone business, comprised of VioletGrey.com and its Los Angeles retail store.
- Violet Grey founder, Cassandra Grey, will become a global advisor for Beauty on the FARFETCH Marketplace and Co-founder of NGG Beauty and Niten Kapadia, previously VP Operations, FARFETCH takes the role of Managing Director for Violet Grey.