Transcontinental raises C$200M through private offering of unsecured debt

  • Transcontinental (OTCPK:TCLAF) has priced C$200M of 2.667% senior unsecured notes due in February 2025.
  • The offering is expected to close on or about February 1, 2022.
  • Net proceeds will be used to repay existing indebtedness, including repaying the tranche of term loans maturing on November 1, 2022 prior to maturity, and for other general corporate purposes.
  • "Demonstrating continued investor confidence in TC Transcontinental, this debt provides additional financial flexibility to advance the strategic development of the Corporation while reducing our financial costs," said Donald LeCavalier, Chief Financial Officer of Transcontinental Inc.
