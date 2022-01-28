Synchrony Financial Non-GAAP EPS of $1.34 misses by $0.07, revenue of $2.73B beats by $130M
Jan. 28, 2022 5:55 AM ETSynchrony Financial (SYF)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- Synchrony Financial press release (NYSE:SYF): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.34 misses by $0.07.
- Revenue of $2.73B (+1.5% Y/Y) beats by $130M.
- Purchase volume increased 18% to $47.1 billion
- Loans of $85.1 billion, including $80.7 billion of loan receivables and $4.4 billion of loan receivables held for sale, increased 4%
- Average active accounts increased 5% to 69.4 million
- New accounts increased 20% to 7.3 million
- Net interest margin increased 113 basis points to 15.77%
- Efficiency ratio increased 4.0 percentage points to 41.1%
- Return on assets increased 0.3 percentage points to 3.4%
- Return on equity decreased 0.6 percentage points to 23.0%