Synchrony Financial Non-GAAP EPS of $1.34 misses by $0.07, revenue of $2.73B beats by $130M

  • Synchrony Financial press release (NYSE:SYF): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.34 misses by $0.07.
  • Revenue of $2.73B (+1.5% Y/Y) beats by $130M.
  • Purchase volume increased 18% to $47.1 billion
  • Loans of $85.1 billion, including $80.7 billion of loan receivables and $4.4 billion of loan receivables held for sale, increased 4%
  • Average active accounts increased 5% to 69.4 million
  • New accounts increased 20% to 7.3 million
  • Net interest margin increased 113 basis points to 15.77%
  • Efficiency ratio increased 4.0 percentage points to 41.1%
  • Return on assets increased 0.3 percentage points to 3.4%
  • Return on equity decreased 0.6 percentage points to 23.0%
