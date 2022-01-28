BeiGene's Brukinsa application accepted in China for chronic lymphocytic leukemia
Jan. 28, 2022 5:55 AM ETBeiGene, Ltd. (BGNE)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) announces its supplemental new drug application (sNDA) for BTK inhibitor BRUKINSA (zanubrutinib) has accepted by China National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) for treatment of adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) or small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL) and BRUKINSA has been granted breakthrough therapy designation (BTD).
- The sNDA is supported by clinical results from Phase 3 SEQUOIA trial comparing BRUKINSA to bendamustine in combination with rituximab (B+R) in patients with treatment-naïve CLL.
- Recently, BRUKINSA application was approved in China for Waldenström’s macroglobulinemia.