BeiGene's Brukinsa application accepted in China for chronic lymphocytic leukemia

Acute Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL) word, medical term word with medical concepts in whiteboard and medical equipment.

Md Saiful Islam Khan/iStock via Getty Images

  • BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) announces its supplemental new drug application (sNDA) for BTK inhibitor BRUKINSA (zanubrutinib) has accepted by China National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) for treatment of adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) or small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL) and BRUKINSA has been granted breakthrough therapy designation (BTD).
  • The sNDA is supported by clinical results from Phase 3 SEQUOIA trial comparing BRUKINSA to bendamustine in combination with rituximab (B+R) in patients with treatment-naïve CLL.
  • Recently, BRUKINSA application was approved in China for Waldenström’s macroglobulinemia.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.