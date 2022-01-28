No January distribution from Pacific Coast Oil Trust
Jan. 28, 2022 6:00 AM ETPacific Coast Oil Trust (ROYT), ROYTLBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Pacific Coast Oil Trust (NYSE:ROYT) says it will not pay a cash distribution to unitholders for January.
- Given the Trust’s receipt of insufficient monthly income from its net profits interests and overriding royalty interest during 2020 and 2021, the Trust had been expected to terminate by its terms at the end of 2021.
- The Current Month’s distribution calculation for the Developed Properties resulted in operating income of approximately $1.2 million.
- Revenues from the Developed Properties were approximately $3.3 million, lease operating expenses including property taxes were approximately $2.0 million, and development costs were approximately $0.1 million.
- The average realized price for the Developed Properties was $75.68 per Boe for the Current Month, as compared to $79.93 per Boe in October 2021.
- Based on the trust's estimate of its ARO attributable to the net profits interest, deductions relating to estimated ARO are likely to eliminate the likelihood of any distributions to unitholders for the foreseeable future.
- The Trust may also be terminated upon the occurrence of other events as described in the Trust’s filings with the SEC.