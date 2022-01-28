Oxford Biomedica inks deal with Homology Medicines to expand viral vector offerings

Jan. 28, 2022

  • Oxford Biomedica (OTCPK:OXBDF) and Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) have agreed to establish a high-performing, full scope Adeno-Associated Virus (AAV) Manufacturing and Innovation Business in the U.S.
  • Under the terms of the agreement, Oxford will pay Homology $130M upfront and invest $50M to fund Oxford Biomedica Solutions in return for an 80% ownership stake, while Homology will own 20% of the new company.
  • Additionally, at any time following the three-year anniversary of the agreement, the Group will have an call option to purchase Homology’s ownership interest in Oxford Biomedica Solutions.
  • The transaction is expected to close in Q1 2022.
  • The agreement is immediately accretive to the Group’s revenue growth; Oxford Biomedica will offer its clients innovative manufacturing expertise in AAV and lentiviral-based cell and gene therapies.
  • Simultaneously, Dr. Roch Doliveux will become interim CEO of Oxford Biomedica, as well as Chair of the Group’s Board, and John Dawson will retire from the Group as CEO with immediate effect. A search for a CEO successor is underway.
