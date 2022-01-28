The EU and the U.K., with support from the U.S, are drawing up plans to sanction Russia's energy sector if it invades Ukraine. The group would cut off new gas projects from Western financing and technology, which could hamper Moscow's ability to drive new production in the future. Russia is likely to unveil counter-sanctions, in a similar process that occurred following its annexation of the Crimean peninsula in 2014.

Would it backfire? The 27 nations of the EU buy about 40% of their natural gas from Russia, so it is looking elsewhere for a vast supply of gas. Diplomats have been speeding up negotiations for fallback sources with gas producers around the globe, like Azerbaijan and Qatar. The Biden administration has also held a marathon of video calls in recent days trying to convince buyers in South Korea, Japan and elsewhere - that have already paid for their imports - to let the U.S. reroute the shipments to Europe.

"Politically, we are very keen to help both the United States and Europe, but in reality we cannot just walk away from our long-term commitments to Asia even if it is just for a short period,” a senior Qatari adviser told the WSJ. "The U.S. and other players in Europe will have to do a lot of convincing here."

Go deeper: U.S. LNG exporters, which are already running near capacity, have told officials that they are sending as many shipments as they can to Europe without violating other customers' long-term supply agreements. In fact, Europe is taking 70% of America's LNG cargoes, according S&P Global Platts. There are also some near-term bottlenecks that have to be ironed out, including a limited number of U.S. export terminals that can turn gas into a liquid so it can be shipped over long distances.

Companies that could be affected by the potential Russian sanctions: Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B), Exxon (NYSE:XOM), Chevron (NYSE:CVX) and TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE).