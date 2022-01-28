FDA clears Insulet's Omnipod 5 automated insulin delivery system
Jan. 28, 2022 6:32 AM ETInsulet Corporation (PODD)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) has received clearance from the FDA for its Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) for individuals aged six years and older with type 1 diabetes.
- Omnipod 5 is designed to make it easier than ever to manage glucose with no multiple daily injections, no tubes, and zero fingersticks to help simplify life with diabetes.
- The Omnipod 5 System consists of the tubeless Pod enhanced with SmartAdjust technology, the Dexcom G6 CGM, and the Omnipod 5 mobile app with its integrated SmartBolus Calculator.
- Every five minutes, SmartAdjust receives a Dexcom CGM value and trend, and predicts where glucose will be 60 minutes into the future. The system then increases, decreases, or pauses insulin delivery using the user’s desired and customized glucose target, helping to protect against highs and lows.
- Insulet will provide additional details about today’s announcement on its Q4 2021 earnings conference call on February 23, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. ET.