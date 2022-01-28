DocGo estimates 246% growth in Q4 revenue

Jan. 28, 2022 6:32 AM ETDocGo Inc. (DCGO)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) estimates Q4 total revenue to be $107.8M (+246% Y/Y) in Q4, representing record quarterly revenue for the seventh consecutive quarter driven by inclusion of revenues from several large new and expanded Mobile Health contracts.
  • Mobile Health revenue increased to ~$89.6M from $15.8M in prior year period; medical transport revenue rose 18% to $18.2M.
  • Adj. EBITDA grew to ~$5.4M compared to adj. EBITDA loss of $2.9M in year ago period.
  • Net income is seen at $2.5M compared to a net loss of $4.4M in year ago quarter.
  • For FY, the company sees a 224% increase in revenue to $305M; net income stood at $1.4M vs. net loss of $14.8M in 2020; adj. EBITDA grew to ~$13M vs. adj. EBITDA loss of $8.1M.
  • Earnings are scheduled for late February or early March release with a formal 2022 guidance.
