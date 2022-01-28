LyondellBasell Non-GAAP EPS of $3.63 misses by $0.23, revenue of $12.83B beats by $650M
- LyondellBasell press release (NYSE:LYB): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $3.63 misses by $0.23.
- Revenue of $12.83B (+61.6% Y/Y) beats by $650M.
- Interim CEO comment: "LyondellBasell's earnings and cash flows are stepping up from levels seen over the last decade. We are expanding our production with the commissioning of new facilities in China and the U.S. during 2022. We announced that we are accelerating our commitments to help address climate change. With our new CEO Peter Vanacker joining the company at the end of the second quarter, LyondellBasell is well poised to continue delivering on our track record of substantial cash generation and strong returns for shareholders."