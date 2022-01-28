Caterpillar Non-GAAP EPS of $2.69 beats by $0.43, revenue of $13.8B beats by $580M

Jan. 28, 2022 6:33 AM ETCaterpillar Inc. (CAT)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • Caterpillar press release (NYSE:CAT): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $2.69 beats by $0.43.
  • Revenue of $13.8B (+23.2% Y/Y) beats by $580M.
  • Shares +1.33% .
  • 4Q Operating profit margin was 11.7% compared with 12.3% for the 4Q of 2020.
  • Liquidity remained strong with an enterprise cash balance of $9.3 billion at the end of 2021.

  • "I'm proud of our global team's continued resilience in what proved to be a challenging and dynamic operating environment. We delivered adjusted operating profit margins and ME&T free cash flows consistent with our long-term targets established during our 2019 Investor Day," said Chairman and CEO Jim Umpleby. "Amid ongoing supply chain constraints, our team continues to execute our strategy for long-term profitable growth while striving to meet customer demand."

