Caterpillar Non-GAAP EPS of $2.69 beats by $0.43, revenue of $13.8B beats by $580M
Jan. 28, 2022 6:33 AM ETCaterpillar Inc. (CAT)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Caterpillar press release (NYSE:CAT): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $2.69 beats by $0.43.
- Revenue of $13.8B (+23.2% Y/Y) beats by $580M.
- Shares +1.33% .
- 4Q Operating profit margin was 11.7% compared with 12.3% for the 4Q of 2020.
- Liquidity remained strong with an enterprise cash balance of $9.3 billion at the end of 2021.
"I'm proud of our global team's continued resilience in what proved to be a challenging and dynamic operating environment. We delivered adjusted operating profit margins and ME&T free cash flows consistent with our long-term targets established during our 2019 Investor Day," said Chairman and CEO Jim Umpleby. "Amid ongoing supply chain constraints, our team continues to execute our strategy for long-term profitable growth while striving to meet customer demand."