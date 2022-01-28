Algernon Pharma secures Canadian patent for ifenprodil for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis
Jan. 28, 2022 6:40 AM ETAlgernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AGNPF)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Algernon Pharmaceuticals (OTCQB:AGNPF) has received a Notice of Allowance from the Canadian Patent Office for patent application No. 3101853 entitled: Compositions and Methods for Treating Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis.
- The invention claims treating interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, with Ifenprodil.
- The Company has also filed corresponding patent applications in the U.S., Europe, China, and Japan.
- “This is the first allowance notice received by the Company for one of its drugs being investigated under its innovative drug repurposing program and it is another important step forward,” said Christopher J. Moreau CEO of Algernon.
- AGNPF is currently conducting a proof-of-concept 20 patient Phase 2 human trial to determine the efficacy of Ifenprodil in the preservation of lung function in IPF patients (including biomarkers of fibrosis) and its associated cough.
- Earlier this month, Algernon received positive FDA feedback for investigation of NP-120 (Ifenprodil) for chronic cough.