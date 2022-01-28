Orange appoints Christel Heydemann as Chief Executive Officer
- Orange (NYSE:ORAN) has appointed Christel Heydemann as Chief Executive Officer, effective April 4, 2022.
- The board has asked Stéphane Richard to continue as Chairman & CEO until Christel Heydemann takes up her role.
- Stéphane Richard will continue in the role of Non-executive Chairman until a new Chairman is in post and at the latest until 19 May 2022.
- Christel Heydemann is currently serving as Executive Vice President Europe Operations at Schneider Electric (OTCPK:SBGSY).
