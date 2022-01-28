Orange appoints Christel Heydemann as Chief Executive Officer

Jan. 28, 2022 6:43 AM ETOrange S.A. (ORAN)SBGSYBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • Orange (NYSE:ORAN) has appointed Christel Heydemann as Chief Executive Officer, effective April 4, 2022.
  • The board has asked Stéphane Richard to continue as Chairman & CEO until Christel Heydemann takes up her role.
  • Stéphane Richard will continue in the role of Non-executive Chairman until a new Chairman is in post and at the latest until 19 May 2022.
  • Christel Heydemann is currently serving as Executive Vice President Europe Operations at Schneider Electric (OTCPK:SBGSY).
  • Also read: Vodafone, Orange, Deutsche Telekom rise as they mull tower merger
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.