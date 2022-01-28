Atlassian shares surges as Q2 earnings top estimates; raises guidance for 2022 subscriptions

Jan. 28, 2022 6:51 AM ETAtlassian Corporation Plc (TEAM)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor

  • Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) shares surges 8.9% premarket after the company posted second quarter revenue of $688.5M, up 37% on the same quarter last year and raised its forecast for subscription revenue.
  • The company narrowed its net loss to $77.5M from $621.5M in the year-ago quarter; GAAP EPS of -$0.31 beats by $0.03.
  • For the full fiscal year, Atlassian expects subscription revenue, which accounts for about 86% of the firm’s total revenue will jump by about 50%, up from the previous projection of growth in the mid-40′s range.
  • The company ended the quarter with 226,521 customers, , adding 10,021 net new customers during the quarter.
  • The company also said it acquired AI-powered virtual agent company Percept.ai for an undisclosed amount “bolstering our investments in automation and machine learning."
  • Q3 2022 Guidance: Revenue is expected to be in the range of $690 million to $705 million vs. consensus of $664.56M;
  • Gross margin is expected to be in the range of 82% to 83% on an IFRS basis and in the range of 84% to 85% on a non-IFRS basis.
  • Operating margin is expected to be in the range of (10%) to (9%) on an IFRS basis and in the range of 17% to 18% on a non-IFRS basis.
  • Net loss per diluted share is expected to be in the range of ($0.33) to ($0.31) on an IFRS basis.

  • In a letter to shareholders, Cannon-Brookes and Farquhar steered focus toward enterprise subscription growth, and the increasing uptake of its partner program and app marketplace.

  • The company is increasing prices of its data center and server products next month. The hikes will range from 10% to 25% and will not affect customers that use Atlassian’s cloud offerings, the company said.
  • Atlassian co-founders and CEOs Scott Farquhar and Mike Cannon-Brookes said the jump is a new record that illustrates the company’s progress and commitment to “innovation in the cloud”.

  • “Partners are critical to our long-term success. What’s more, they see Atlassian Cloud as being critical to their success and are embracing the new opportunities around migrations, sales, and app development it provides,” the co-CEOs wrote.

    “And the numbers bear this out: Cloud sales from our Channel Partners in Q2 were up 131% year-over-year.”

  • Earlier, Atlassian GAAP EPS of -$0.31 beats by $0.03, revenue of $688.53M beats by $46.06M.
