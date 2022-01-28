In a letter to shareholders , Cannon-Brookes and Farquhar steered focus toward enterprise subscription growth, and the increasing uptake of its partner program and app marketplace.

“Partners are critical to our long-term success. What’s more, they see Atlassian Cloud as being critical to their success and are embracing the new opportunities around migrations, sales, and app development it provides,” the co-CEOs wrote.

“And the numbers bear this out: Cloud sales from our Channel Partners in Q2 were up 131% year-over-year.”