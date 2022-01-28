Tritium secures EV fast charger purchasing commitment from Electromin

Jan. 28, 2022 6:43 AM ETTritium DCFC Limited (DCFC)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Tritium DCFC (NASDAQ:DCFC) entered into an agreement with Electromin, a Saudi-owned company and a leading provider of e-mobility solutions across the Middle East and Africa.
  • Through the agreement, Electromin plans to purchase 200 of Tritium's DC fast chargers; the deal provides Electromin with access to Tritium's award-winning RTM and newly released PKM150 fast chargers, designed for more cost-effective operations and infrastructure deployment.
  • "We see a massive opportunity to help countries and regions build the charging infrastructure needed to support the deluge of EVs anticipated to come to market. Tritium's investment in differentiated and world-class hardware and software development puts the company in a unique position to enable businesses and governments to develop charging networks in all corners of the world," CEO Jane Hunter commented.
