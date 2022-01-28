V.F. Corp Non-GAAP EPS of $1.35 beats by $0.13, revenue of $3.62B beats by $10M
Jan. 28, 2022 6:57 AM ETV.F. Corporation (VFC)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- V.F. Corp press release (NYSE:VFC): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.35 beats by $0.13.
- Revenue of $3.62B (+21.9% Y/Y) beats by $10M.
- Outlook:
- Revenue is expected to be approximately $11.85 billion from prior guidance of $12B vs. $11.95B consensus.
- International revenue is expected to increase between 22 percent and 24 percent.
- Direct-to-consumer revenue is now expected to increase between 32 percent and 34 percent versus the previous expectation of 34 percent and 36 percent, including Digital revenue growth of greater than 15 percent versus the previous expectation of about 20 percent.
- Adjusted gross margin is expected to be at least 55.0 percent, which represents an estimated increase of at least 170 basis points.
- Other full year assumptions include an effective tax rate of approximately 14 percent and capital expenditures of approximately $350 million.
- Adjusted cash flow from operations is expected to be approximately $1.0 billion.
- Adjusted earnings per share is expected to be around $3.20 vs. $3.18 consensus, including an approximate $0.25 contribution from the Supreme brand.
- Adjusted operating margin is expected to increase at least 500 basis points to at least 13.0 percent.