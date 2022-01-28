Dow Jones, S&P 500, Nasdaq futures dip ahead of major price data as Apple rally fades
Jan. 28, 2022 6:57 AM ETS&P 500 Futures (SPX)DJI, QQQBy: Kim Khan, SA News Editor
- Stock index futures point to a mixed open before some important price data coming before the bell.
- Futures have given up some overnight gains as Apple's extended-hours rally following strong earnings has faded moving towards the opening bell. Shares are up about 3% premarket.
- Nasdaq 100 futures (NASDAQ:QQQ) -0.1%, where Apple is 12% of the index, is trading around the flatline. S&P futures (SPX) -0.5% are lower and Dow futures (DJI) -0.6% are getting the least help from Apple given its price-weighted structure.
- Rising rates may be sapping some of the Apple enthusiasm this morning. The Treasury yield curve is steepening a little after a large flattening move, with the 10-year up 4 basis points to 1.85% and the 2-year up 2 basis points to 1.21%.
- Some "parts of the curve are even closer to inverting than the 2s10s, with the 5s10s slope at just 14.1bps yesterday, which is the flattest it’s been since the initial market panic about Covid back in March 2020," Deutsche Bank's Jim Reid writes.
- The Fed will get two more inflation data points, with the Q4 employment cost index expected to dip slightly to 1.2%. The December core PCE price index, the Fed's favorite inflation gauge that arrives with income and spending numbers, is forecast to tick up to 4.8%.
- Wage pressures creating inflation would be something the Fed policy can tackle, making this a focus," UBS chief economist Paul Donovan. "A company can offset higher employment costs. US restaurant sales were 19% above pre-pandemic levels in December, but staffing levels were 2.3% lower. You can pay staff more if they work harder."
- "Omicron will have distorted spending patterns," he adds. "It is too soon for demand moderation to be reducing prices (that happens with a lag) - though industry reports suggest new car prices fell in January."
- Richard Bernstein argues that the Fed won't be able to tackle inflation without sending the country into a recession.