Iovance Bio upgraded to Buy at Stifel with PT of $25
Jan. 28, 2022 7:03 AM ETIovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (IOVA)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Stifel analyst Benjamin Burnett raised the recommendation on Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) to Buy from Hold with a price target (PT) of $25, up from $23. The target raise implies a premium of ~80.8% to the last close.
- Earlier this month, IOVA appointed Raj K. Puri, M.D., Ph.D., as Company's as Executive Vice President, Regulatory Strategy and Translational Medicine. He will begin his employment towards the end of Q1 2022.
- For more than 19 years, Dr. Puri has served as the director of the Division of Cellular and Gene Therapies in the Office of Tissues and Advanced Therapies at the FDA.
- The analyst views hire of Dr. Raj Puri as a "vote of confidence from someone knowledgeable of the potency assay situation." He now thinks the worst-case scenario is less likely.
- The two most likely scenarios are: Iovance announces alignment with FDA and files the BLA as expected, or the company announces there's more potency validation work needed and they push the application, says Burnett.
- Burnett is now more optimistic that the application is a matter of when, not if.
- Shares are up 3% premarket at $14.24.