Merck and Ridgeback say COVID-19 pill effective against Omicron

Jan. 28, 2022 7:03 AM ETMerck & Co., Inc. (MRK)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

Medication of antiviral capsule(medicine drug) for treatment and prevention of new corona virus infection(COVID-19,novel coronavirus disease 2019 or nCoV 2019 from Wuhan. Pandemic infectious concept

sittithat tangwitthayaphum/iStock via Getty Images

  • Merck (NYSE:MRK) and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics, its partner in the development of the FDA-authorized COVID-19 therapy, molnupiravir announced that the oral medication was found to be effective against Omicron variant across six pre-clinical studies.
  • The in vitro studies were performed by investigators in six countries including the U.S. and Germany. The researchers had based their conclusions on established cell-based assays that assessed the impact of molnupiravir and other COVID-19 antiviral agents against SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern including Omicron.
  • However, molnupiravir has yet to undergo clinical studies to evaluate its effect against Omicron, Merck (MRK) and Ridgeback, added.
  • Merck (MRK) and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics have previously said that molnupiravir cut the risk of hospitalization or death by about 30% in a Phase 3 trial involving patients with mild-to-moderate COVID-19.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.