Merck and Ridgeback say COVID-19 pill effective against Omicron
Jan. 28, 2022 7:03 AM ETMerck & Co., Inc. (MRK)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Merck (NYSE:MRK) and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics, its partner in the development of the FDA-authorized COVID-19 therapy, molnupiravir announced that the oral medication was found to be effective against Omicron variant across six pre-clinical studies.
- The in vitro studies were performed by investigators in six countries including the U.S. and Germany. The researchers had based their conclusions on established cell-based assays that assessed the impact of molnupiravir and other COVID-19 antiviral agents against SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern including Omicron.
- However, molnupiravir has yet to undergo clinical studies to evaluate its effect against Omicron, Merck (MRK) and Ridgeback, added.
- Merck (MRK) and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics have previously said that molnupiravir cut the risk of hospitalization or death by about 30% in a Phase 3 trial involving patients with mild-to-moderate COVID-19.