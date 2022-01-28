Charter Communications GAAP EPS of $8.93 beats by $2.02, revenue of $13.21B misses by $40M
Jan. 28, 2022 7:04 AM ETCharter Communications, Inc. (CHTR)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Charter Communications press release (NASDAQ:CHTR): Q4 GAAP EPS of $8.93 beats by $2.02.
- Revenue of $13.21B (+4.7% Y/Y) misses by $40M.
- Shares -1.8% PM.
- Total residential and small and medium business customer relationships increased by 120,000.
- As of December 31, 2021, Charter served a total of 32.1M residential and SMB customers, with 939K net new customer relationships added in 2021.
- "We continued to execute well in 2021, with solid customer growth and strong financial growth. We added over 1.2 million Internet customers and we grew full year revenue and EBITDA by 7.5% and 11.4%, respectively," said Tom Rutledge, Chairman & CEO of Charter. "In 2022, we remain focused on driving additional customer growth by offering better services while saving customers money on their total communications spend, driving EBITDA growth, free cash flow growth and shareholder value."