Fobi inks marketing deal with Abbot’s Butcher

Jan. 28, 2022 7:05 AM ETFobi AI Inc. (FOBIF)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Fobi AI (OTCQB:FOBIF) has signed a deal on Jan.17 to provide Abbot’s Butcher, a premium plant-based protein brand, with Fobi’s Qples coupon platform.
  • Abbot’s Butcher is an up-and-coming plant-based protein company that champions sustainability and health and which has now expanded into over 800 retail and food service locations across the US, including Whole Foods Market.
  • Abbot’s Butcher adds to a growing list of CPG brands and retailers that trust Qples by Fobi with their print at home and digital couponing needs.
  • Fobi will generate revenue from this deal through an ongoing per coupon revenue model.
