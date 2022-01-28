Church & Dwight tops estimates but warns that inflation costs may outpace price hikes

Church & Dwight Co. (NYSE:CHD) reports organic sales growth rose 4.3% in Q4 to top its outlook of 2%. Price and product mix growth of 6.0% during the quarter offset a 1.7% decline in volume.

EPS rose 20.8% from a year ago to $0.64 due in part to the higher-than-expected revenue from the consumer domestic business. Gross margin fell 50 basis points to 42.5% of sales in Q4 due to the impact of higher manufacturing costs, net of pricing and productivity.

Church & Dwight (CHD) ended the quarter with cash of $240.6M and total debt of $2.56B.

Looking ahead, CHD expects 2022 to be another strong year for brands. Full-year sales growth of 5% to 8% is anticipated and organic sales growth of 3% to 6%. The company warns that full year reported gross margin will be down on the expectation inflation costs will only be partially offset by pricing and productivity. Promotional levels are seen normalizing again to historical levels and marketing spend in dollars is expected to increase in 2022. Guidance is for EPS of $3.14 to $3.26 vs. $3.21 consensus.

Shares of Church & Dwight (CHD) are down 0.67% premarket to $98.00 following the earnings double beat.