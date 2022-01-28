GM CEO takes first driverless Cruise ride without safety driver

What's it like to take a spin in an autonomous vehicle? "It's just surreal," General Motors (NYSE:GM) CEO Mary Barra declared after her first trip in the company's driverless cars without a safety driver. In a clip uploaded to YouTube, she is seen riding in a retrofitted Chevrolet Bolt EV with Kyle Vogt, founder and interim CEO of Cruise, GM's majority-owned autonomous vehicle subsidiary. "That was incredible," she adds. "This is going to change the way people move in such a positive way... I'm over the moon."

Backdrop: In March 2016, General Motors acquired Cruise for an undisclosed amount, although reports have place the number between $500M to north of $1B. Just nine months earlier, Cruise had received a permit to test self-driving vehicle technology from the California Department of Motor Vehicles, and it soon formed the core of GM's self-driving efforts. Fast forward to September 2021... Cruise lands a permit to provide driverless taxi rides in the state and is valued at around $30B following a series of funding rounds.

Some internal disagreements recently enveloped the subsidiary, with Dan Ammann, a former GM executive who was leading Cruise, leaving last month. Kyle Vogt has since stepped into the role, though it's still unclear what led to Ammann's abrupt departure. As recently as October he had forecast that Cruise would commercialize its robotaxi in San Francisco in 2022, followed by a ramping up of 1M such vehicles by 2030.

Outlook: "I think the apprehension that some people think they have is going to dissipate extremely quickly once they get the experience," Barra said after her ride in San Francisco. "It will reduce congestion... We were in the vehicle for 5 minutes and the trust is there." GM expects the operations to potentially contribute up to $50B in annualized revenue by the end of this decade, with analysts viewing the autonomous driving industry as a potential multitrillion-dollar market.