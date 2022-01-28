DouYu falls on report that Tencent take private speculation isn't true

Tencent offices in Silicon Valley

Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • DouYu (NASDAQ:DOYU) dropped 7% in premarket trading after a report that yesterday's article that Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) may be planning to take the streaming video gaming service private is false.
  • A person close to Tencent said that the Reuters report on Tencent isn't true, according to a 36Kr report.
  • Shares of DouYu (DOYU) surged 14% on report that Tencent, which owns about a third of DOYU, plans to take the Chinese videogame streaming service private this year amid disagreements over strategy among executives.
  • The Reuters report comes after China blocked Huya's (NYSE:HUYA) planned $6B acquisition of DOYU in early July. China's State Administration for Market Regulation said it blocked the planned deal because it would restrict competition in the video game-streaming market in China
  • Last month, DouYu co-CEO Wenming Zhang steps down.
