TPG RE Finance Trust picks ex-Goldman executive for CEO role

Jan. 28, 2022 7:21 AM ETTPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (TRTX)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) board appointed Doug Bouquard as CEO and also elected him as the director effective Apr.25; he has ~20 years of experience in real estate credit.
  • He will also become a Partner of TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) and TPG Real Estate.
  • Most recently, he served as a Managing Director and Head of US Commercial Real Estate Debt in the Global Markets Division at Goldman Sachs.
  • In 2021, TRTX loan originations stood at $1.9B focused in key thematic areas including multifamily and life sciences; it also completed several important capital market transactions, including a $1.25B managed CRE CLO, TRTX 2021-FL4, and the issuance of 6.25% Series C cumulative redeemable preferred stock.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.