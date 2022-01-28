TPG RE Finance Trust picks ex-Goldman executive for CEO role
Jan. 28, 2022 7:21 AM ETTPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (TRTX)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) board appointed Doug Bouquard as CEO and also elected him as the director effective Apr.25; he has ~20 years of experience in real estate credit.
- He will also become a Partner of TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) and TPG Real Estate.
- Most recently, he served as a Managing Director and Head of US Commercial Real Estate Debt in the Global Markets Division at Goldman Sachs.
- In 2021, TRTX loan originations stood at $1.9B focused in key thematic areas including multifamily and life sciences; it also completed several important capital market transactions, including a $1.25B managed CRE CLO, TRTX 2021-FL4, and the issuance of 6.25% Series C cumulative redeemable preferred stock.