RBC Capital Markets starts off coverage on Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) with an Outperform rating and calls its a top pick in the retail sector.

Analyst Steven Shemesh and team think Target's (TGT) investments in e-commerce strategies, pricing, store improvements and owned brands have driven a structural improvement that is being overshadowed by the noise around the pandemic. The firm sees upside to consensus earnings marks and thinks the trading multiple could be pushed higher.

On inflation worries: "There's some concern in the market that Target’s decision to only pass on a portion of supplier price increases will result in some margin pressure near-term – especially given increased costs to expedite product. While we are modeling gross margin pressure, we believe a combination of sales leverage and productivity will enable EPS to at least meet the consensus hurdle."

RBC Capital assigns a price target on Target (TGT) to rep more than 30% upside potential.

Shares of Target (TGT) trade flat in the premarket session at $212.25. The 52-week range is $166.83 to $268.98.

The Seeking Alpha Quant Rating on Target (TGT) stepped up to Buy from Hold on January 24.